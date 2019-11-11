Peru calls for restoration of peace in Bolivia, transparent elections
Peru called on Sunday for the restoration of a "peaceful existence" in Bolivia, hours after Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned following weeks of turmoil over a disputed election.
In the statement, the Peruvian government also called for transparent elections with the aid of the Organization of American States.
