Congress-NCP to support Shiv Sena from outside: sources

According to scources Congress and NCP will support Shiv Sena from outside in Maharasthra. Earlier today NCP leader Nawab Malik said it is the responsibility of "all of us" to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form a government for want of adequate numbers. The governor then invited the second largest party Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJPover sharing the chief minister's post.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Further details awaited.