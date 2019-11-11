International Development News
Development News Edition

No compromise on principles, says Cong leader on govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:15 IST
No compromise on principles, says Cong leader on govt

As the Congress is holding discussions on whether or not to support Shiv Sena in forming a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader and former union minister Pallam Raju on Monday said there was no question on compromising with principles that the party stands for. "There is no question of a compromise, we (Congress) act in a very very responsible manner and we do look to Sharad Pawar (NCP chief), who is a senior leader in Maharashtra, to also decide what should be the outcome," Raju said.

Speaking to reporters here, he, however, said Congress' stand on its principle were very clear. The Congress Working Committee, chaired by Party president Sonia Gandhi met in New Delhi on Monday to take a decision on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in Maharashtra.

The BJP which won 105 seats in the recent Assembly elections opted out of government formation in Maharashtra. Shiva Sena has 56 MLAs while the NCP has 54 and Congress 44.

Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said whatever be the decision, the two parties will take it together. Stating that Congress always maintained an arm's distance from Shiv Senam, Raju said it is their internal differences with the BJP that has precipitated the situation in Maharashtra.

"We have to wait for the outcome of what is happening." "Despite having an electoral understanding Congress and Shiv Sena have failed to form the government because of internal differences, we have nothing do with it. People have given us the opposition status; we will play that role," he added. To a question on Congress being part of a coalition government in Maharashtra after having not so great experience in Karnataka, Raju said, "I cannot predict on what will happen in Maharashtra." "Here (Karnataka) coalition was on good faith and I think it would have sustained if not for the efforts that was directly done by the central government and Amit Shah (BJP president) in harbouring 17 MLAs." Resignation and absence of 17 Congress and JD(S) legislators from the trust vote had resulted in the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved way for the BJP to come to power in Karnataka..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions

Donald Trump Jrs appearance on Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. Membe...

Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and ho...

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019