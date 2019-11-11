International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong holds second meeting on supporting Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:38 IST
Cong holds second meeting on supporting Sena

Top Congress leaders, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde as well as state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in the state. Earlier in the morning, all senior members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met at Gandhi's residence. However, the meeting was inconclusive and the party leadership decided to meet again at 4 pm, amid indications that the legislators were not in favour of fresh elections in the state.

Senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal also attended the meeting in the evening. The Sena is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105). Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial. The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee skids 19 paise amid renewed global trade tiff concerns

The rupee on Monday tumbled by 19 paise to a near one-month low of 71.47 against the US dollar as fresh concerns over US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest kept forex market participants edgy. Investors also played their bets cautiously ...

Winter session of Odisha Assembly set to be stormy

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, is set to get stormy, with opposition parties planning to question the government over a range of issues, including the recently launched 5T initiative and two case...

Swedish police set up task force to combat gang violence

Swedish police said on Monday they would set up a special task force to deal with a wave of shootings and bombings linked to criminal gangs following the fatal shooting of a 15-year old in the city of Malmo at the weekend. Sweden has long h...

EIB sign deal with Vækstfonden to support Danish SMEs and Mid-Caps

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a financing agreement with the Danish national promotional institution NPI Vkstfonden in support of local SMEs and Mid-Cap companies. Both parties will inject EUR 75 million into a co-investment p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019