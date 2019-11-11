International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-With Indian court ruling, Modi's Hindu agenda barrels forward

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:02 IST
UPDATE 1-With Indian court ruling, Modi's Hindu agenda barrels forward
Image Credit: ANI

Just six months after sweeping to re-election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on two major promises of his party's Hindu agenda, electrifying his base but sowing unease among liberals and the nation's large Muslim minority. The latest boost for Modi came on Saturday when the Supreme Court handed Hindu groups control of a contested site where a 16th-century mosque was razed over two decades ago, paving the way for the construction of a temple there that has long been an election promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

That followed New Delhi's move in August to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status as a state in what Modi's government said was a bid to integrate the restive region with the rest of predominantly-Hindu India. Now, the BJP may move towards delivering on its third traditional plank: Creating a uniform civil code that does away with the independence of religious communities on certain issues.

"After just a few months of Modi 2.0, they've accomplished two out of three (main cultural objectives). It's quite possible that they will accomplish all three by next year," said Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington D.C. "It's striking that the government has moved with a clarity of purpose on its social agenda that's completely absent when it comes to economic matters," added Vaishnav in reference to the slowing of the country's once red-hot economic growth.

Many Muslims have watched with a mix of fear and resignation as the BJP has morphed into the officially secular country's near-undisputed political force. The controversial site in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been one of the most explosive issues in the nation of 1.3 billion, where Muslims constitute about 14% of the population.

In 1992, a rally led by the BJP and affiliate organizations spiraled out of control and a Hindu mob destroyed the Babri Masjid or mosque in the city of Ayodhya. That triggered riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country. In its verdict on Saturday, the Supreme Court called the mosque's demolition illegal but handed the plot of land to Hindus, who believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a much-venerated god-king. The court directed that another plot in Ayodhya be provided to a Muslim group that contested the case.

In over a dozen interviews, Muslim community leaders, businessmen, and students said they respected the verdict but it exacerbated their sense of alienation. "Why did the court then give a ruling which is completely one-sided? Was the court under pressure? We don't know. We can't trust anyone now. No door is open for us," said local Muslim community leader Azam Quadri during evening prayers in Ayodhya.

"BEST TO BE NUMB" While Modi himself has said the court verdict should not be seen as a "win or loss" for anyone, many Muslims Reuters spoke to expressed resignation after the ruling.

Some were bitter that a probe into the demolition has inconclusively dragged on for three decades and that many of the politicians accused of conspiring to take down the mosque are prominent BJP members. Those people have said the demolition was spontaneous and not planned. "I feel humiliated by the Supreme Court verdict," said one affluent Mumbai-based Muslim businessman, who declined to give his name. "Others don't care. They have become numb. It's best to be numb in Modi's India."

Some people believe that Hindu nationalists, galvanized by the Ayodhya triumph, could turn their attention to two other Uttar Pradesh mosques they believe Mughal conquerors built over the remains of Hindu temples centuries ago. "This (verdict) seems to generate incentives for Hindus to take down mosques and resettle," said Neelanjan Sircar, an assistant professor at Ashoka University near New Delhi.

Another likely move is the uniform civil code. New Delhi has already taken steps toward creating such a code, with the BJP-led parliament in July outlawing the centuries-old right of a Muslim man to instantly divorce his wife. While many activists thought the Muslim custom was wrong, some Muslim groups said Modi was targeting them while turning a blind eye to discrimination in Hindu society.

For a factbox on the BJP's plans, please see: Despite the focus on social issues, political analysts predict the government and the BJP will have to shift attention quickly to a sagging economy and surging unemployment or risk losing popular support.

India, long touted as the world's fastest-growing large economy, has seen economic expansion wither to six-year lows. Two college students - one Hindu, one Muslim - in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow separately said after the court verdict that they hoped the government would now focus on economic issues.

"This case has gone on for so long... Now that it's done with altogether, maybe more economic issues can come forward", said Rajat Mishra, a business student. "Attention can now move beyond topics of religion," said medical student Irfan, 22, who declined to give his surname.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019