International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP Pakur district president quits, party refuses to accept

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pakur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:24 IST
BJP Pakur district president quits, party refuses to accept

A day after the BJP announced its first list of 52 candidates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand, its Pakur district president Devidhan Tudu on Monday resigned from the party alleging that he has been "ignored and his self-respect hurt". The saffron party, however, rejected his resignation.

In his two-line resignation letter to the BJP Jharkhand unit president Laxman Gilua, a copy of which was released to the press, Tudu said, "I resign from the post of Pakur district president and primary membership." He alleged that the party has "ignored him and hurt his self-respect" despite working for it for over two decades Asked whether he would join any other party after he was denied a ticket by the BJP from Maheshpur Assembly constituency, Tudu said he has not yet decided. "BJP's state unit vice-president Pradip Verma spoke to Tudu and told him that his resignation has been rejected and he should continue in his present post," the party's Pakur district general secretary Balram Dubey said.

Dubey said he met Tudu on the instruction of Verma. The BJP on Sunday while announcing its first list of 52 candidates for the Assembly polls had said that Mistry Soren who joined the saffron party last month from JVM-P will be its candidate for the Maheshpur seat.

Tudu had contested from the Maheshpur assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014 assembly elections as a BJP candidate but had lost in both the elections. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Bush fires reduce Rally Australia to four repeated stages

Bush fires have forced organizers of the Rally of Australia, which is set to decide the manufacturers title between Hyundai and Toyota, to reduce the route to less than a third of the original distance. Organizers said on Monday they planne...

Indigenous leader calls for EU action against firms over Brazil deforestation

The European Union should consider sanctions for companies that source materials from protected Brazilian forest reservations and native lands, an indigenous community representative said. Sonia Guajajara, the head of APIB, which represents...

Fujifilm expects India camera biz to grow in triple digits, to expand offline retail presence

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Monday said it expects its camera business in India to grow in triple digits this fiscal, and is working on expanding its network of offline retail stores to 60 outlets. The company, which ...

Thousands of migratory birds die mysteriously in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake

Thousands of migratory birds of about ten species were found dead around Sambhar Lake, the countrys largest inland saltwater lake near Jaipur, sending shock waves among locals and authorities. Officials said they suspect water contamination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019