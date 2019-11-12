International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt can't be formed in Maha without Cong's support: NCP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:18 IST
Govt can't be formed in Maha without Cong's support: NCP
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NCP on Tuesday said a government cannot be formed in Maharashtra without the support of the Congress and discussions among "three parties". Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Sharad Pawar-led party to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form government in the state by 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters after the meeting of NCP MLAs here amid the logjam over government formation, party's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the NCP has authorized Pawar to form an "alternative government" to end the political instability in the state. "A committee has been formed under Pawar to discuss government formation," he said.

"Government cannot be formed without the support of Congress and holding discussions among three parties (NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena)," he added. Malik also said that senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will meet Pawar in Mumbai at 5 pm on Tuesday RPT Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in the state with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. While Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said two parties (Congress and NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government, the governor refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Later, the NCP, which is the third-largest party in the state, got an invite from the governor, asking it to express "willingness and ability to form the government". With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third-largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House, where the halfway mark in 145. Congress has 44 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over licence fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 1-Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.The three suspects wanted to kill as many infidels as pos...

US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019

Comayagua Honduras, Nov 12 AP The 3-year-old girl travelled for weeks cradled in her fathers arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she wont even look at him. After being forcibly separated at the border by government ...

WRAPUP 1-Continental, Osram cut costs as autos downturn hits suppliers

Auto suppliers Continental and Osram plan deeper cost cuts after reporting weaker results on Tuesday, as a global slowdown hits the car industry.Demand in China, the worlds biggest auto market, has fallen for 15 months, while carmakers are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019