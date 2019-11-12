International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena may move SC as Guv declined more time to muster numbers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:32 IST
Sena may move SC as Guv declined more time to muster numbers
Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday indicated it might move the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to decline extension of time sought by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for submitting the "requisite letter of support" to prove its claim to form a government on Monday night. The Sena, which is trying to form a coalition government with the support of the NCP and the Congress, had failed to secure the letters from both the parties.

Sena leaders had met Koshyari ahead of the 7:30 PM deadline on Monday to stake claim to form a government. When asked whether the Sena will challenge the Governor's refusal to allow the party more time to muster numbers, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai on Tuesday said, "We may do that. Uddhavji is monitoring ongoing developments in the state. He is discussing the issue with senior party leaders." After the Sena failed to submit the letter of support of MLAs, the governor had invited the NCP, the third-largest party in the 288-member Assembly with 54 MLAs, to "express ability and willingness" to stake a claim for the government.

The Sena (56 MLAs) had sought a three-day extension for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement had said. Sena leaders had claimed that the governor had granted 72-hours to the BJP (105), the single largest party, to stake claim to form a government. The BJP on Sunday declined to form a government for want of numbers.

"The Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support. The Sena further submitted a letter requesting three- day extension of the deadline (which ended 7.30 pm on Monday) for submitting the letter of support. "The governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu conveys condolences to family members of T.N. Seshan

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan -Its with great regret that I come to terms with the demise of Shri Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, an indefatigable crusa...

3-day aqua-agri festival in Kochi from Thursday

Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will be some of the attractions of a food and aqua-agri festival beginning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI he...

World Bank cuts back project in China's restive Xinjiang

Beijing, Nov 12 AP The World Bank is cutting back a USD 50 million project in Chinas restive Xinjiang region following a review prompted by allegations of abuses. A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the...

Economic downturn: India's Jul-Sep qtr GDP numbers crucial, says report

Indias July-September quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP data, scheduled for a release on November 29, will be important as headline growth has already slipped to a six-year low, said Singapores DBS Bank in its daily report on Tuesday. Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019