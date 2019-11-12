International Development News
Development News Edition

UK Labour Party targeted in large-scale cyber attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:45 IST
Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

Britain's Labour Party said on Tuesday it was subject to a large scale cyber attack on its platforms but that the attempts failed with no data breach taking place.

"We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms," the party said in a statement.

"We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

FACTBOX-What rules will the House use in televised impeachment hearings?

When millions of Americans watch the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, they will see a different procedure than is ordinarily used for congressional committee hearings. The Dem...

UK’s Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

Britains opposition Labour Party has stepped in to counter its perceived anti-India stance to urge that the Kashmir issue not be allowed to divide communities in the UK in the lead up to the December 12 general election, in the wake of prot...

Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic...

Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his antic...
