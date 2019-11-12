UK Labour Party targeted in large-scale cyber attack
Britain's Labour Party said on Tuesday it was subject to a large scale cyber attack on its platforms but that the attempts failed with no data breach taking place.
"We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms," the party said in a statement.
"We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems."
