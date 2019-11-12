International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet recommends President's rule in Maharashtra amid political impasse

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 15:56 IST
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. Sources said the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit. The Cabinet recommendation comes a day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form government in the state by 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

The Nationalist Congress Party said an alternative government cannot be formed in Maharashtra without the Congress's support and discussions among "three parties", an apparent reference to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

As the impasse in government formation entered the 19th day and the prospect of President's rule loomed, the Congress appeared to be not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival. Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke with Pawar and authorised three senior party leaders to hold further talks on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra.

As hectic deliberations continued, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal left for Mumbai to meet Pawar for deliberations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

UK’s Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

Britains opposition Labour Party has stepped in to counter its perceived anti-India stance to urge that the Kashmir issue not be allowed to divide communities in the UK in the lead up to the December 12 general election, in the wake of prot...

Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic...

Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his antic...

Shiv Sena moves SC over Maha Guv's decision not to give time for forming govt

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the s...
