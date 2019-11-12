REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Violence brings Hong Kong to 'brink of total breakdown': police HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Tuesday in the heart of the Central financial district and at two university campuses to break up pro-democracy protests which they said were bringing the Chinese-ruled city to the “brink of total breakdown”.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/MEXICO Former Bolivian president Morales heads to Mexico for asylum

MEXICO CITY - Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Democrats release new batch of testimony from Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - A senior Pentagon official detailed confusion and concern in the U.S. national security apparatus after the White House blocked aid to Ukraine without explanation, according to testimony released on Monday by the congressional impeachment panel into U.S. President Donald Trump. USA-COURT-IMMIGRATION/

Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for 'Dreamers' WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump’s effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - dubbed “Dreamers” - who entered the United States illegally as children, part of his tough immigration policies.

BUSINESS USA-TRUMP-TRADE/

Markets hope for positive signs from Trump trade speech NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss the country’s trade policy at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, and the markets are likely to hang on every word.

NISSAN-RESULTS/ Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

YOKOHAMA - Nissan Motor Co reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Ghosn. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DOHERTY/ British rocker Doherty likely to admit affray in Paris court plea: lawyer

PARIS - British indie rocker Pete Doherty is likely to plead guilty to charges of affray in a Paris court on Tuesday, his lawyer said, as his band gears up for a European tour. WALT-DISNEY-STREAMING/

In streaming wars, Disney reaches beyond kids and families LOS ANGELES - During commercial breaks in a broadcast of World Wrestling Entertainment’s WWE SmackDown, fans were shown ads for Walt Disney Co’s new streaming service, Disney+. So were “Monday Night Football” viewers and video gamers watching Twitch.

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/

'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash England's Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Sparkling Zverev tastes first victory over Nadal

LONDON - It proved quite a day for ending losing streaks at the ATP Finals on Monday as Alexander Zverev tasted a first victory over Rafael Nadal after Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Russian bogeyman Daniil Medvedev. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Brazil's President Bolsonaro quits his fractious PSL party President Jair Bolsonaro meets with members of his divided PSL party to announce he is leaving to set up a new party.

12 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Low visibility as Indian capital hit by days of air pollution Air pollution in New Delhi causes low visibility in the Indian capital for days. Monuments like India Gate war memorial and India's presidential palace remain engulfed in smog.

13 Nov USA-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump and Turkish President Erdogan hold talks at White House Weeks after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan unleashed a Turkish incursion against America's Kurdish allies in Syria and a new crisis in relations between the NATO allies, the two leaders meet at the White House to discuss Syria and arms sales.

13 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/PREVIEW (TV)

What's on the minds of Sri Lankan voters ahead of polls on Nov. 16 Sluggish economic growth, national security, endemic corruption and deep ethnic and religious divisions in the South Asian nation will be key issues on the minds of voters when they head to the polls in Sri Lanka's presidential election on Nov. 16.

13 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

Public impeachment probe hearings start U.S. House Intelligence Committee kicks off series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump with appearances by William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

13 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX) Rising Medicare prices will shrink Social Security inflation adjustment next year

The cost of Medicare is going up next year - way up. Federal officials announced late last week that the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B (outpatient services) will jump 6.7% to $144.60. The annual deductible will rise by a similar amount. The Medicare-and-COLA (cost of living adjustment) math underscores the broad challenge retirees face in protecting themselves against inflation. 12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 12 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks in Danville, Va.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Getting People off the Sidelines: the Ultimate Work Force Development Plan" before the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, in Danville, Va. 12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/TRADE (PIX) (TV) Trump speaking at New York Economic Club

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on "trade and economic policy" at the Economic Club of New York. 12 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in moderated Q&A, "What's Next for the U.S. Economy and the Fed?" before the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Fall Conference, in New York. 12 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GRUPO ARGOS-COLOMBIA/ Colombia's Grupo Argos to release third quarter results

Colombia industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos will release its third quarter results on Wednesday. 13 Nov

COLOMBIA-OIL/ (PIX) Oil companies, gov't officials gather at annual Bogota conference

Oil and gas companies, government officials and industry experts will attend Colombia's annual oil and gas conference in Bogota. 13 Nov

TENCENT-RESULTS/ Q3 2019 Tencent Holdings Ltd Earnings Release

Tencent reports quarterly results. 13 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hears Trump bid to end "dreamer" program The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on President Donald Trump’s bid to end the DACA program, which protects so-called “dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

12 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL

Australia's High Court decides whether to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's appeal against child sex assault convictions Australia's High Court rules on whether it will hear former Vatican treasurer George Pell's appeal to overturn his conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys.

13 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT BRITAIN-CITIGROUP/LAWSUIT

Former top forex trader sues Citigroup over dismissal A former senior Citigroup currencies trader, who was fired by the bank, prosecuted in the United States and acquitted last year of plotting to rig benchmark exchange rates, is bringing an unfair dismissal case against his former employer. The case by Rohan Ramchandani, the former London-based European head of Citigroup’s foreign exchange trading desk, is due to begin on Wednesday.

13 Nov OHIO-EXECUTION/ (TV)

Ohio to execute Cleveland Jackson, convicted of two murders Ohio is scheduled to execute Cleveland Jackson who was convicted murdering a teenager and 3-year-old child.

13 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)