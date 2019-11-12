Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation

The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday for recommending President's rule in the state, alleging that he has committed a "grave travesty" and made a "mockery" of the Constitutional process. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned the Maharashtra governor for the "arbitrary" allotment of time to the NCP, Shiv Sena and the BJP to prove support for government formation.

"Governor Koshyari has committed a grave travesty of democracy and made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President's Rule in Maharashtra," he said. Surjewala alleged that four grave violations of the Constitutional scheme, as expressed in the SR Bommai judgment, stand out.

"In absence of any single party having majority in Maharashtra, Governor should have called; 1. Single largest pre-poll alliance i.e BJP-Shiv Sena together; Then 2. second largest post poll alliance i.e Congress-NCP;" he said in a series of tweets. "In case Governor called individual parties, why did he not call INC. And above all why the completely arbitrary allotment of time? 48 hours to BJP, 24 hours to Sena and not even 24 hours to NCP, before the Presidents Rule," he said.

This is unashamedly dishonest and politically motivated, Surjewala alleged. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also slammed the governor for his actions, saying this is not President's rule but the "malicious BJP's" political rule.

A statement tweeted by Koshyari's office said, "He is satisfied that the government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, (and therefore) has today submitted a report as contemplated by provision of Article 356 of the Constitution." Koshyari, who had given the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to express its "willingness and ability" to form government in Maharashtra and time being of the essence, has submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending President's rule in the state.

In Mumbai, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "I condemn this action which has been taken in a hurry without exhausting all options. This raises questions about the governor's impartiality. This also raises doubt whether the governor is acting under pressure." Another senior Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar, who was the leader of the opposition in the 13th state Assembly, the tenure of which expired on November 9, felt that President's rule will not be a roadblock in government formation.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde echoed a similar views, saying, "Once we have letters of support, the President's rule can be lifted." Another Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the governor should have invited his party to indicate "willingness and ability" to form government.

