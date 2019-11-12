International Development News
Development News Edition

No decision on backing Shiv Sena yet, policies must be decided

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:03 IST
No decision on backing Shiv Sena yet, policies must be decided

The Congress and NCP said on Tuesday evening that they had not taken any decision about supporting the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra yet, but will hold further discussions. At a joint press conference with Congress leaders, NCP president Sharad Pawar said the two parties will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programs if the Shiv Sena was to be supported.

The press conference was attended by Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Veugopal, deputed by the party president Sonia Gandhi to hold further talks with the NCP on the issue. "We (Congress and NCP leaders) discussed the nitty gritty of a (possible) common minimum programme to ensure the government functions smoothly," he said.

Policies and programs of the government will have to be finalised before making a claim to form government, Pawar added. Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena, which had contested the elections in alliance with the BJP, approached the Congress-NCP formally only on Monday, seeking support.

No final decision can be taken about supporting the Sena without first formulating the common minimum program, Patel added. He also condemned the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra, saying his party was not given the chance to stake claim to form government.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. On Tuesday, Governor B K Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24; following which President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

3 students drown in Telangana river

3 students drown in Telangana river Karimnagar Telangana Nov 12 PTI Three studentsdrowned in Moya Tummeda river near here when they went for abath on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Pournami fullmoon on Tuesday, police saidThe trio ha...

Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

Lebanons banking association pledged to work with authorities to provide suitable security conditions to enable bank staff to resume work, following a strike on Tuesday by employees complaining of aggressive behaviour by customers.The Assoc...

Seahawks WR Lockett hospitalized with leg injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to a Bay Area hospital after suffering a potentially serious leg injury in Monday nights overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett s...

Soccer-High standards helping Liverpool's full backs fire-Robertson

A day after Liverpools Andy Robertson made his fourth assist of the Premier League season in Sundays 3-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City, he issued a challenge to fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Scotland captai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019