International Development News
Development News Edition

Be more transparent about algorithms, Berners-Lee tells tech giants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:52 IST
Be more transparent about algorithms, Berners-Lee tells tech giants
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tech companies should be more transparent about how computer algorithms make decisions that affect people's lives, the inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee said on Tuesday.

From selecting job candidates to assessing whether inmates are likely to offend again, data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) programs are being deployed in a growing number of fields. Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist who invented the Web in 1989, said AI algorithms needed to be better tested to ensure they did not discriminate against historically marginalized groups including women and the poor.

Companies also needed to let people know more about how decisions about them were being taken, Berners-Lee said on the sidelines of a data conference in London hosted by the Open Data Institute, a think tank he co-founded. "People should be more open about the algorithms, and what they are training them on," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tech giants, once seen as engines of economic growth and a source of innovation, have come under fire on both sides of the Atlantic for allegedly misusing their power and for failing to protect their users' privacy. Apple became the latest to face criticism last week when customers of its new credit card service, including company co-founder Steve Wozniak, said it appeared to give men higher credit limits than women.

"We need transparency for there to be accountability," said Open Data Institute co-founder Nigel Shadbolt, adding that companies should not hide behind the notion that algorithms are too complicated for people to understand. "That doesn't really stand up to deep scrutiny," he said.

Credit score algorithms likely used data about applicants' income, where they lived and other factors that could be made available to them, Shadbolt said. "We need to find ways in which we do render explanations clearly about the general properties of these systems."

Berners-Lee and Shadbolt also called for a moratorium on targeted political advertising online ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election. Politicians can micro-target groups of voters on social media based on user data such as location, age and interests, a practice critics fear could intensify the effects of false or misleading information on certain groups and suppress voter turnout.

"People are being manipulated into voting for things which are not in their best interests," Berners-Lee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday nights overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was ...

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Bolivias main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the countrys political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019