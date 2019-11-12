Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed last month in a U.S.-led raid.
"We have our eye on his third," Trump said during the question and answer session following a speech at the Economic Club of New York. "His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is too."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
