Maharashtra Congress MLAs return from Rajasthan
A day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress MLAs who were camping at a resort in Jaipur for the last five days returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The Congress is in talks with ally NCP about whether the two parties should support the Shiv Sena for government formation, and on what terms.
A legislator who was among those who returned said the state Congress leadership had told them that they would be informed about further decisions of the party next week. "We are all going home now," the MLA, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
All 44 Congress MLAs in the state have "Congress in their blood" and nobody can poach them, he said. "Those who wanted to leave have already left the party," he added.
The MLAs had been put up at a luxury resort located close to the Delhi-Jaipur national highway for the last five days amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra after assembly elections. During their stay at Pili Ki Talai, the MLAs were frequented by many party leaders to discuss the political situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- MLAs
- Jaipur
- Maharashtra
- MLA
- Mumbai
- Shiv Sena
- Pili Ki Talai
ALSO READ
There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena practices politics of Dharma and Satya: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: Two more independent MLAs extend support to BJP
45 Sena MLAs want to be part of Maha govt with BJP: Kakade
45 Sena MLAs want govt formation with Fadnavis as CM: BJP MP
Gorakhpur infant deaths: MP Cong MLA offers job to doctor