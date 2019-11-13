International Development News
Maharashtra Congress MLAs return from Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:36 IST
Representative Image

A day after President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress MLAs who were camping at a resort in Jaipur for the last five days returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The Congress is in talks with ally NCP about whether the two parties should support the Shiv Sena for government formation, and on what terms.

A legislator who was among those who returned said the state Congress leadership had told them that they would be informed about further decisions of the party next week. "We are all going home now," the MLA, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

All 44 Congress MLAs in the state have "Congress in their blood" and nobody can poach them, he said. "Those who wanted to leave have already left the party," he added.

The MLAs had been put up at a luxury resort located close to the Delhi-Jaipur national highway for the last five days amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra after assembly elections. During their stay at Pili Ki Talai, the MLAs were frequented by many party leaders to discuss the political situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

