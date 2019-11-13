International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-PM Johnson will pledge to get Britain out of Brexit rut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:11 IST
UPDATE 1-PM Johnson will pledge to get Britain out of Brexit rut
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Wednesday to get Britain out of its Brexit "rut" if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying the world is baffled by why the country is so "hesitant about its future." On a campaign trip to central England, Johnson will reiterate that only he can break the deadlock over Britain's departure from the European Union.

The election was called to end three years of disagreement over Brexit that has sapped investors' faith in the stability of the world's fifth-largest economy and damaged Britain's standing since it voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU. "The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future," Johnson will say, according to his office.

"If we can get a working majority we can get parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the 'groundhoggery' of Brexit," he will say, in an apparent reference to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day in which a TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over. Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson was heckled by two onlookers as he inspected relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England, several days after the worst of the flooding.

"You took your time, Boris," one said. The other asked: "Where've you been?". Johnson was due to speak at an electric vehicle manufacturer. Earlier on Wednesday, Elon Musk, chief executive of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, was quoted as saying he had decided to build a new factory in Berlin, not Britain because Brexit posed too much of a risk.

ELECTION GAMBLE Johnson, 55, hopes to win a majority to push through a Brexit deal he agreed with EU leaders. The deadline for Britain's departure is Jan. 31.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party who was also heckled in the street in Scotland. He backs holding a second referendum to determine whether Britain should leave with a different deal he hopes to negotiate or stay in the EU. Johnson described that prospect as "an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession, and onanism."

Corbyn said the use of the word onanism - an old-fashioned word for masturbation - was ridiculous and offensive. Opinion polls put the Conservatives far ahead but analysts caution that Brexit, which has divided both major parties and their voters, could confound conventional calculations.

Underlining the political flux, David Gauke, a former Conservative minister, said a clear win for Johnson's party would be bad for Britain and that he would run in the election as an independent. Moving the debate on to the National Health Service, on which it is traditionally strong, Labour said it would boost healthcare spending by 26 billion pounds ($33.27 billion)over the next five years. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt to step up security for Revenue dept officials

The Telangana government would provide necessary security at offices of revenue officials in the wake of the recent incident of a woman Tahsildar being burnt alive here, a senior official said on Wednesday. A senior Revenue official told PT...

Soccer-Rose ready to dig in and see out final months of Spurs deal

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose says he is prepared to run down the final 18 months of his contract and leave for free after not being handed a new deal by the Premier League club. Left back Rose, 29, who has started nine out of Spurs...

Moldova leader nominates former finance minister as PM candidate

Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday nominated former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the next prime minister.The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months ...

Budget 2020: FinMin seeks suggestions for rationalising income tax, other duties

The finance ministry has kicked off the exercise to formulate the next budget by seeking suggestions on changes in direct and indirect taxes from industry and trade associations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had to announce addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019