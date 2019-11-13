International Development News
FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:59 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Two witnesses were slated to publicly detail their concerns that the Trump administration sought to tie military aid to Ukraine to an investigation of the Republican president's potential Democratic rival for the presidency, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Below are quotations from the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing and noteworthy outside reaction. HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF:

Schiff, a Democrat, opened the impeachment hearing attempting to explain in simple terms what the investigation revolves around. Schiff noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "was a newcomer to politics and immediately sought to establish a relationship with Ukraine's most powerful patron, the United States."

"The questions presented by this impeachment inquiry are whether President Trump sought to exploit that ally's vulnerability and invite Ukraine's interference in our elections; whether President Trump sought to condition official acts, such as a White House meeting or U.S. military assistance, on Ukraine's willingness to assist on two political investigations that would help his re-election campaign. And if President Trump did either, whether such an abuse of his power is compatible with the office of the presidency."

