Odisha assembly begins session with stormy day

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 13-11-2019 23:23 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 23:22 IST
The first day of the winter session of Odisha assembly on Wednesday was almost washed away due to a ruckus created by the opposition BJP and Congress members over increasing cases of sexual assault on women in the state. The house could hardly transact any business other than the obituary reference to the departed members and presentation of the supplementary budget by finance minister Niranjan Pujari amid the din.

The disruption was witnessed from the very beginning as the opposition members demanded suspension of all the businesses of the house to discuss the rising cases of sexual assault on women and mysterious death of a panchayat extension officer (PEO) in Jajpur district. Even as Speaker S N Patro urged the members demonstrating in the well, they were adamant on their demand.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of BJP and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra accused the speaker of not allowing them to speak on the issue. As the members continued to raise slogans and protest, Patro adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm and when the house reassembled, the opposition MLAs reiterated their demand.

Naik raised a question how the speaker ignored him and did not allow to speak in the house in the pre-lunch session. Patro regretted that he did not see him standing to speak as he was busy talking to Mishra.

BJP leader B C Sethi alleged that the woman PEO in Jajpur district was raped and killed and the ruling party had been attempting to suppress the matter. Mishra said more than 1,000 minor girls have been raped till September this year and none of the accused was convicted.

As the stalemate continued, the speaker convened an all-party meeting which also failed to resolve the impasse.

