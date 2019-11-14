International Development News
Development News Edition

Sabarimala a matter of devotion, not a gender right issue: BJP leader VT Rema

BJP Mahila Morcha state president VT Rema on Thursday said that devotion is of supreme importance in a place of worship and the temple is not a public place.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:08 IST
Sabarimala a matter of devotion, not a gender right issue: BJP leader VT Rema
VT Rema speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram, Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Mahila Morcha state president VT Rema on Thursday said that devotion is of supreme importance in a place of worship and the temple is not a public place. "How can people who are not devotees enter in a place of devotion and exercise their power? Gender equality is not a thing that has to be in Sabarimala temple or a religious place. Temple is not a public place. There is only one temple which is under this kind of restriction and it is also not for all women. Forceful entries are not devotion," she told ANI.

The BJP leader also attacked the CPM-led government and said that they are atheists. "From a very long time we have been devotees of Lord Ayyappa. So, naturally, we expect a verdict so that our traditional customs and beliefs will be restored and protected. The unnecessary haste of the LDF government has caused all the problems. They did not consult anybody and it was a one-sided decision of CPM-led government," she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in a 3-2 ruling has referred to a larger bench, the review petitions against the verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala Temple. The Sabrimala verdict was delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra today.

The order was reserved by the court in February earlier this year. The Supreme Court on September 28 last year had permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple when it declared a Kerala government law barring women aged between 10-50 years from entering the shrine as unconstitutional.

After which Kerala witnessed massive protests by various Hindu outfits and the BJP workers after the Supreme Court's verdict lifted the restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple, which devotees opposed. This year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC refers various religious issues, including women's entry to Sabarimala, to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday said a larger seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra c...

Even without Davis, Lakers rout Warriors

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in three quarters, and the Los Angeles Lakers coasted to a 120-94 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Los Angeles center JaVale McGee finished with 18 p...

Ritu Phogat to make mixed martial arts debut on Nov 16

Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat is set to make her professional mixed martial arts debut, taking on Koreas Nam Hee Kim in an atomweight contest at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China on November 16. I want to become a mixed martial arts World ...

Chinese students flee Hong Kong as campuses burn

Having fled Hong Kong universities they had thought were a ticket to success, Chinese students from the mainland sit in hostels and noodle shops in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen wondering how theyll complete their studies.With campuses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019