BJP's Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi after SC upbraids Congress leader

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom the Supreme Court closed a contempt case with a warning.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom the Supreme Court closed a contempt case with a warning. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's tweet following the apex court's verdict on review pleas in the Rafale case, Patra posted on his Twitter account in Hindi: "Despite the scolding of the Supreme Court on Children's day...an example of ignorance by an ignorant prince."

Gandhi had earlier posted a picture of a document of Justice K M Joseph related to the Rafale case. "Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into the investigation of the RAFALE scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. #BJPLiesonRafale," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court closed a contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark with a "word of caution" to him and observed that no court should be dragged into political discourse. (ANI)

