International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress ahead of BJP in Karnataka urban local body polls

A month before the Assembly by-polls in the state, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have performed exceptionally well in the urban local body general elections results declared on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:39 IST
Congress ahead of BJP in Karnataka urban local body polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of assembly by-polls next month in Karnataka, Congress has performed better than BJP in the urban local body elections whose results were declared on Thursday. While the BJP won 125 of 418 seats, the Congress won 151 and JD(S) 63. Independent candidates won 55 seats while 23 were won by "others".

Of 10 districts in which polls were held, the BJP won the most number of seats in Dakshin Kannada. It won 44 of the 60 seats. However, it performed poorly in Ramanagara and Chikkaballapura districts where it won just two and three seats. Congress, on the other hand, gained majorly in the Ramanagara and Kolar districts where it won 36 and 32 seats, while, JD(S) managed to win 20 seats each in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK anti-terrorist police arrest man after Turkey deports suspects

British police arrested a 26-year-old man at Heathrow Airport who had arrived from Turkey on Thursday, on suspicion of terrorism offenses related to Syria.He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, Londons Metropolitan P...

UPHRC has full power to direct DM, SP to compensate victims: HC

The Allahabad High Court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission UPHRC has full power and authority to direct the District Magistrate DM and Superintendent of Police SP to pay compensation to victims of human rights violatio...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by years end.We are moving positively in t...

U.S. senators seek quick passage of Hong Kong rights bill

Two senior U.S. senators began a process on Thursday for the U.S. Senate to quickly pass legislation that would place Hong Kongs special treatment by the United States under extra scrutiny, a sign of support for pro-democracy protesters in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019