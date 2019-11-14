Congress ahead of BJP in Karnataka urban local body polls

Ahead of assembly by-polls next month in Karnataka, Congress has performed better than BJP in the urban local body elections whose results were declared on Thursday. While the BJP won 125 of 418 seats, the Congress won 151 and JD(S) 63. Independent candidates won 55 seats while 23 were won by "others".

Of 10 districts in which polls were held, the BJP won the most number of seats in Dakshin Kannada. It won 44 of the 60 seats. However, it performed poorly in Ramanagara and Chikkaballapura districts where it won just two and three seats. Congress, on the other hand, gained majorly in the Ramanagara and Kolar districts where it won 36 and 32 seats, while, JD(S) managed to win 20 seats each in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. (ANI)

