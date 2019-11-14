"Tripura BJP stops CPI(M) MLAs to visit burnt down party

The opposition CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP workers prevented party MLAs led by leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar from visiting a party office which has been "burnt down" in Dhanpur constituency. The saffron party, however, denied the charge.

Dhanpur in Sipahijala district is the constituency of Sarkar, a former chief minister. A CPI(M) statement said Sarkar and other party legislators were going to a party office at Machhima market, which was allegedly set on fire on Monday by BJP activists.

"About a mile before Macchima, a group of BJP goons prevented them to move ahead. The party had in advance informed about their visit to the district Superintendent of police, but no policemen were present in the area," the statement claimed. The BJP workers also shouted slogans such as "Manik Sarkar Go Back", it said.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power in March last year, the ruling party supporters had let loose a reign of terror by attacking CPI(M) leaders, supporters and setting ablaze out party offices. The police did not take any action against them. Democracy and rule of law have ceased to exist in the state," the statement read. The BJP termed the allegation as baseless.

BJP state secretary Rajib Bhattacharjee said, "The people have rejected them in the 2018 assembly polls. They had run a corrupt government for 25 years, so the people threw them out of power." PTI JOY NN NN.

