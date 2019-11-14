International Development News
Russia recognises Bolivia's acting president Jeanine Anez

Moscow, Nov 14 (AFP) Russia on Thursday recognised Jeanine Anez as acting president of Bolivia following weeks of turmoil and the resignation of Evo Morales. "We have taken note of the announcement that the second deputy speaker of the Senate, Mrs Anez, has taken office as interim president," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"It is clear that it is she who will be considered the leader of Bolivia until a new president is elected," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti state news agency. Zakharova added that these statements did not change Russia's official position on events in La Paz which Moscow has called a coup d'Etat.

"This is not about recognising what has happened in Bolivia as a legitimate process," she said. "We condemn in principle any recourse to violent methods to settle political issues," Zakharova added.

The situation in Bolivia "remains tense and there is a risk of further complications. Bolivia needs calm, peaceful dialogue". The spokeswoman called on the international community to adopt a "responsible approach" and urged Russians not to travel to Bolivia until tensions lowered.

Anez, 52, was deputy senate speaker before proclaiming herself acting president on Tuesday -- a move endorsed by the Constitutional Court. She has already reiterated a pledge to "hold elections in the shortest possible time".

Bolivia has been in political turmoil since a controversial October 20 election in which Morales was awarded a fourth term as president. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

