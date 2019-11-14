International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP-JJP lack concern for people, both fighting over portfolio allotment; says Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that even after 20 days of results, the BJP and JJP are not worried about the issues being faced by the people but are busy fighting over portfolio allotment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:14 IST
BJP-JJP lack concern for people, both fighting over portfolio allotment; says Surjewala
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that even after 20 days of results, the BJP and JJP are not worried about the issues being faced by the people but are busy fighting over portfolio allotment. "Surprisingly, the BJP-JJP state government had got 60-months, but they have already wasted close to one month in this convolution for ministerial portfolios," a statement issued by Surjewala read.

"The people are suffering due to maladministration but the BJP-JJP have no concern for their sufferings. The election results were announced on October 24, but the department portfolios have not been distributed so far, so even the routine public works are stuck up with officers for lack of clarity on responsibilities. This has resulted in total collapse of governance structure as the officials are also not taking any interest in their day to day work in this period of great uncertainty," it added. Through the statement, Surjewala alleged that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state and crimes are on the rise.

"The daily news of so many murders, kidnappings, and heinous crimes are tarnishing the image of the state. There is no headship or responsibility in the departments of the state government, in such a situation the governance stands paralysed. The two so-called leaders are only engaged in serving their political interests but they do not seem to worry about the state and its people," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

6-month-old sleeping in Shimla parking lot crushed to death by car

A six-month-old boy was crushed to death by a car at a parking lot in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla on Thursday, police said. Silbiniya, a labourer from Jharkhand, laid her sleeping son at a corner of the PWD parking lot in Nigam Vihar locality,...

2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim...

Some migrants waiting in Mexico for U.S. court hearings caught crossing illegally

Roughly one in 10 migrants pushed back to Mexico to await U.S. court hearings under a Trump administration program have been caught crossing the border again, a top border official said on Thursday.Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection ...

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019