International Development News
Development News Edition

If BJP can join hands with PDP, why can't Congress with Shiv Sena: Nana Patole

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:14 IST
If BJP can join hands with PDP, why can't Congress with Shiv Sena: Nana Patole

Congress leader and Maharashtra MLA Nana Patole said here on Friday that if the BJP can tie-up with the PDP to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, why the Congress and Shiv Sena can't come together in the western state. Maharashtra is currently under President's rule after a stalemate over government formation following the assembly polls last month.

Former BJP MP Nana Patole, who later joined the Congress and defeated the saffron party candidate from Sakoli in the assembly polls, said the Congress had tied up with Shiv Sena after the latter had left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to join the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The All India Kisan Congress president said, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon form the government in Maharashtra and will provide a stable administration for five years.

In reply to a question on his ministerial ambitions, Patole said, “I am an obedient soldier of the party and it will decide whether to give me a cabinet berth or not.” In the 2014 general elections, Patole, then representing the BJP, had defeated NCP heavyweight and former union minister Praful Patel from the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency by a huge margin of 1.49 lakh votes.

Patole who is also the AICC observer for Himachal Pradesh said appropriate action would soon be taken against AICC secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on a complaint raised by Congress leader Vijay Inder Karan, who lost in the Dharamshala assembly bypoll recently. Accusing Sharma of "conniving" with the ruling BJP in the state to ensure his defeat, Karan had sought Sharma's "immediate expulsion" from the party and sent a report to the AICC in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat undecided over filing review, forms panel to take call

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hinds executive committee has been unable to come to a consensus on whether to file a review petition on the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict and formed a panel on Friday to decide on it after consulting w...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

U.S. retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, which could temper expectations for a strong holiday shopping season. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday ...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Stokes doesn't want to captain England

London, Nov 15 AFP Ben Stokes admitted on Friday he is not interested in captaining England in the future. Stokes has emerged as one of the most charismatic and exciting England stars for decades, but the all-rounder isnt keen to shoulder t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019