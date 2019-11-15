FACTBOX-'Fast forward to Ukraine': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifying. Below are reaction to Friday's hearing from outside the room.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM: "The President will be watching Congressman Nunes' opening statement, but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON TWITTER DURING THE HEARING: "Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE DAVID CICILLINE ON TWITTER: "Ambassador Yovanovitch is a patriot. What the President and his cronies did to her is despicable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)