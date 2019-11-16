International Development News
JD(U) names 12 more candidates for Jharkhand polls

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:53 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:53 IST
The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday announced its second list of 12 candidates including the party's Jharkhand unit president Salkhan Murmu and a son of former Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui. Murmu has been fielded from Majhgaon (ST) while Vimal Kumar Sumbarui has been nominated from Chaibasa (ST).

Sumbarui is a son of former minister in the united Bihar and Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui, who died last year. The senior Sumbarui had also been a member of the Lok Sabha between 1977 and 1989 and 2004 and 2009. He represented the Lower House from Singhbhum (ST).

The other 10 candidates of the JD(U) are new faces. The JD(U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which is contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections on its own, has so far announced 25 candidates of the total 81 seats.

The five-phase assembly elections will commence on November 30 and end on December 20 with counting taking place on December 23..

