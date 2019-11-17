NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across Iran, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for "sabotage", state television reported.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters fire bows and arrows from campus fortress

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows, wounding a policeman in the leg, and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday, with activists braced for a possible final police clearance after fiery clashes overnight. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress' impeachment investigation was "inappropriate," an aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transcript released on Saturday. USA-ELECTION-IOWA

Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa: poll WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold the first nominating contest in February, a new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom opinion poll showed on Saturday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO

Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trillion, no overseas roadshows for IPO DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion the Saudi crown prince had targeted but still making it potentially the world's biggest IPO.

EMIRATES-AIRSHOW-BOEING Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing moved on Saturday to ease tensions with regulators over the return to service of its 737 MAX, saying it was up to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and its global counterparts to approve changes to the jet in the wake of two accidents. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

Comic book movie "Joker" is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

SPORTS NFL-FOOTBALL-KAEPERNIK

Kaepernick ready to play for any team after tryout A spirited Colin Kaepernick said he was ready to play anywhere in the National Football League after a long awaited tryout at an Atlanta area high school on Saturday.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS Tsitsipas eclipses Federer to set up Thiem showdown

LONDON (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem have both donned regulation grey Adidas shirts this week but their technicolour games will light up the O2 Arena in the ATP Finals climax on Sunday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SAFRICA-SAA/

Striking unions to brief workers on talks with SAA Striking unions will on Sunday brief workers on talks with troubled state-run carrier South African Airways (SAA) after they ended on Saturday with no agreement.

The unions downed tools on Friday in a strike SAA says threatens its survival. 17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY Annual American Heart Association meeting

Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data. 18 Nov

EU-GRAINS/SOWING Strategie Grains updates EU cereal sowing outlook

French analyst firm updates its estimates of EU cereal sowing following recent wet weather. 18 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/NEVADA (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidates court labor support in Nevada On most issues, retired letter carrier and union member Leslie Maxwell Burton is a progressive who hates Republican President Donald Trump.

But when she and fellow Nevada Democrats make their choice next February about which candidate to nominate to run against the Republican, Burton won't vote for anyone who wants to take away her hard-won union health plan - a risk under Medicare-for-All proposals that promise to do away with private coverage. Labor has an out-sized role in Democratic party politics in Nevada, leading candidates to fine-tune their messages to reflect union concerns.

Fourteen of the eighteen candidates seeking the party's presidential nomination will descend on the state on Sunday to address the annual fundraising dinner of the Nevada Democratic Party. 17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB Third trial begins for former Malaysian PM Najib over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak goes on trial for allegedly tampering a government audit into scandal-linked state fund 1MDB. This is the third trial for Najib, who has been charged together with former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy, amid allegations that billions of dollars were stolen from the fund.

18 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong on edge after weekend of paralysing protests Hong Kong teeters on edge after a series of anti-government protests over the weekend.

The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. The unrest escalated last week after a student protester died.

18 Nov JAPAN-DEFENCE/EXHIBITION (TV)

DSEI Japan military equipment exhibition, conference DSEI will hold its first ever defence equipment exhibition and conference in Japan.

It will be the first military show in Japan to feature land, sea and air force equipment and comes as Japanese companies look for partnerships that will allow it to tap overseas defence markets. 18 Nov

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (GRAPHIC) EXPLAINER-How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in Milwaukee next July, but not before a long primary season that kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and ends with the Puerto Rican primary on June 7. The goal for candidates: Amass on a state-by-state basis the 1,885 delegates needed to be nominated on the first ballot at the convention.

18 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Indian capital besieged by chocking smog Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital.

18 Nov UN-WILDLIFE/

Interview with head of U.N. treaty governing international wildlife trade The interview with the head of a U.N. treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) comes amid criticism that authorities are not doing enough to protect species on the brink of mass extinctions.

18 Nov BRITAIN-ASSANGE/

Julian Assange extradition hearing Hearing in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is wanted by the United States on allegations of spying

18 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

House impeachment inquiry into Trump heads into second week of public phase The public phase of the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine begins its second week on Monday.

18 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/

British parties speak about the economy at CBI conference British parties speak about the economy at CBI conference.

18 Nov SPORTS

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again. 17 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 18 Nov

