International Development News
Development News Edition

Proximity with Nitish could be one reason for denying me

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jamshedpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:51 IST
Proximity with Nitish could be one reason for denying me

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who filed nomination papers against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) seat on Monday, said his proximity with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be one of the reason for BJP denying him the ticket. At least three members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, that approved candidates list, told me that release of my book by "friend" Nitish Kumar in 2017 was strongly resented and probably this cost me the party nomination, Roy told PTI.

Roy said he was at loss to understand this because Kumar had joined hands with the BJP in 2017 again to form a NDA coalition ministry in Bihar. "The book authored by me was apolitical and getting it released by Nitish Kumar is no crime," Roy, who has tendered his resignation from the Jharkhand ministry to take on the CM at Jamshedupur (East) assembly seat, said.

"This (release of the book by Kumar) may be one of the reason for the BJP not giving me the ticket," he said. Roy claimed JD(U) as well JMM have pledged him support in the election..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Britain of taking sides in Hong Kong protests

Chinas ambassador to London on Monday accused the British government of taking sides in the Hong Kong protests by criticising the police and government. We have made our position known to the British side when they have made irresponsible r...

Learn How to Drive Successful Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

&#160;Frost Sullivan is pleased to announce that Joe Batista, Director Chief Creatologist, DELL Technologies, will be the headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation Development A Frost Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 2...

NITI Aayog mulls healthcare system for middle class

NITI Aayog is mulling building up a healthcare system for the middle class which is still not covered under any public healthcare system, the government think-tank said on Monday. The healthcare system would exclude those covered under the ...

BANKIT Bridges the Digital Divide Across Urban and Rural Areas by Offering Digital Financial and Non-financial Services

BANKIT plans to install 1.5 Micro ATMs along AePS facility at BANKIT outlets New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirBANKIT targets to install 1.5 lakh Micro ATMs and AePS service points at BANKIT outlets by December 2020 to address the issue of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019