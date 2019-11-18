Saudi-led coalition says Yemen's Houthis hijacked vessel south of Red Sea
The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had hijacked a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig south of the Red Sea, the state Saudi Press Agency reported.
It quoted coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki as saying the vessel was seized late on Sunday by armed members of the Houthi group. He did not say how many crew members were on board the seized ship.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis who have been battling the Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition for more than four years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Yemen
- Houthi
- South Korean
- Iran
- Red Sea
- Saudi Press Agency
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons
UPDATE 1-Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says
UN official welcomes agreement to end infighting and to advance peace in Yemen
News Roundup: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons; Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)
Yemeni officials: Rebels attack government forces, 8 killed