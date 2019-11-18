International Development News
Saudi-led coalition says Yemen's Houthis hijacked vessel south of Red Sea

  • Sana'a
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:29 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Monday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had hijacked a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig south of the Red Sea, the state Saudi Press Agency reported.

It quoted coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki as saying the vessel was seized late on Sunday by armed members of the Houthi group. He did not say how many crew members were on board the seized ship.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis who have been battling the Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition for more than four years.

