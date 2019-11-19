International Development News
US no longer believes Israeli settlements are illegal: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

In a major policy shift, the Trump administration has announced that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories are illegal, asserting that the previous argument that such structures were inconsistent with international law has not helped the peace process at all. Explaining the reasons behind the decision, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US recognizes - as have Israeli courts - the legal conclusions relating to individual settlements must depend on an assessment of specific facts and circumstances on the ground.

Therefore, the US government is expressing no view on the legal status of any individual settlement, he said. "The Trump administration is reversing the Obama administration's approach towards Israeli settlements," Pompeo told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday.

The Israeli legal system affords an opportunity to challenge settlement activity and assess humanitarian considerations connected to it. Israeli courts have confirmed the legality of certain settlement activities and has concluded that others cannot be legally sustained, he noted. "After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate," the United States "believes the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law," Pompeo said.

"Second, we are not addressing or prejudging the ultimate status of the West Bank. This is for the Israelis and the Palestinians to negotiate. International law does not compel a particular outcome, nor create any legal obstacle to a negotiated resolution," Pompeo said. "Third, the conclusion that we will no longer recognize Israeli settlements as per se inconsistent with international law is based on the unique facts, history, and circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank. Our decision today does not prejudice or decide legal conclusions regarding situations in any other parts of the world," said the top American diplomat.

"And finally calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law hasn't worked. It hasn't advanced the cause of peace," Pompeo said. He said the hard truth was there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.

This is a complex political problem that can only be solved by negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians, he observed. Reiterating that the US remains deeply committed to helping facilitate peace, and will do everything to help this cause, Pompeo said the United States encourages the Israelis and the Palestinians to resolve the status of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in any final status negotiations.

According to Pompeo, US public statements on settlement activities in the West Bank have been inconsistent over decades. In 1978, the (Jimmy) Carter administration categorically concluded that Israel's establishment of civilian settlements was inconsistent with international law. However, in 1981, President Ronald Reagan disagreed with that conclusion and stated that he did not believe that the settlements were inherently illegal.

Subsequent administrations recognized that the unrestrained settlement activity could be an obstacle to peace, but they wisely and prudently recognized that dwelling on legal positions did not advance peace, Pompeo said. However, in December 2016, at the very end of the previous administration, the then Obama administration changed decades of this careful, bipartisan approach by publicly reaffirming the supposed illegality of settlements, he said.

"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan," Pompeo said. Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, applauded the decision.

"Today's decision also takes another step in reversing the disgraceful legacy of the Obama administration and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334," he said. More than half a dozen Democratic Congressmen in a joint statement said that by announcing that it would no longer consider Israeli settlements built in disputed territory to be against international law, the Trump administration has "singlehandedly" unraveled decades of US policy and ignores international law by effectively legalizing Israeli settlements in occupied territories.

"This announcement, when coupled with recent decisions to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem apart from any resolution of outstanding issues, to close the Palestinian office in Washington, DC, to shut down the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and to cut assistance to the West Bank and Gaza, illustrates that the Trump administration is dead set on destroying any sliver of hope remaining for peace and security in the Middle East," the Congressmen said. "It's clear the Administration has no plan to bring Israelis and Palestinians together in good faith," said the joint statement issued by Democratic Congressmen David Price, Jan Schakowsky, John Yarmuth, Gerry Connolly, Barbara Lee, Peter Welch, Alan Lowenthal, Lloyd Doggett, and Earl Blumenauer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

