International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka under Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to maintain close ties with India: Experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
Sri Lanka under Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to maintain close ties with India: Experts

Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa would work within the "American perimeter" but would maintain close ties with India while doing business with cash-rich China more cautiously, according to experts. Rajapaksa stormed to victory on Sunday, trouncing his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa by a margin of over 13 lakh votes - 52.25 per cent of votes polled against 41.99 per cent.

The 70-year-old controversial wartime defence secretary's victory is of significant importance for India which will hope that the new dispensation in Colombo will not allow any foreign power inimical to New Delhi's interest in the strategically located island nation. The experts, who have been closely monitoring Sri Lanka's diplomatic ties with major global powers for decades, believe that Gotabhaya would adopt a policy of not weaning too much away from the US interests in the region.

"Gotabhaya would be working 'within the American perimeter' which means that he would adopt a policy of not weaning too much away from the US interests in the region, the end result of this would be that he would not be seen too pro-China or too anti-India," Jehan Perera, executive director of National Peace Council, an independent think tank, said. However, he stated that the Sri Lankan President would also want to maintain a friendly relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Personally I think he would want to maintain friendly relations with Narendra Modi and even try to copy Modi model in Sri Lanka' - which is remaining pro-nationalist to maintain his vote base while dealing with other issues," he said. Within hours of Gotabaya's victory on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi telephoned him. The Prime Minister sent a congratulatory message and said he looks forward to further deepen relations between the two nations.

"Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections. I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region," Modi tweeted. In his response to Modi's warm wishes, Gotabhaya thanked the Prime Minister and said the two countries were bound by history and common beliefs.

It is only inevitable that Gotabhaya would honour Modi’s invitation to make his first official tour overseas, most commentators believe. Perera said the seemingly pro-Gotabhaya attitude shown by the US when the new president was facing issues locally with his alleged dual citizenship had inferred that US was favouring him over the others.

Gotabaya was a dual citizen of the US and Sri Lanka until April this year. His detractors argued that he had not renounced his US citizenship and therefore was not qualified to run for the executive President's post.

The experts also believe that Sri Lanka under Gotabaya would engage China, the country's top lender, and do business with the Communist giant. "He would engage China and do business with them and China too would be wary that their previous engagement with the Rajapaksas had created bad publicity for them,” Perera said.

During his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's regime as Sri Lanka's President, China started investing heavily in infrastructure projects in the island nation as Lanka faced international isolation at the tail end of the brutal civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Critics say it was due to Mahinda that the country has fallen into the "Chinese debt trap".

The Hambantota port, which was funded by a Chinese loan during Mahinda's regime, was leased to Beijing on a 99-year debt-for-equity swap in 2017 after the country failed to pay off the debt. Sri Lanka has historically been an important commercial hub along maritime routes due to its strategic position in the Indian Ocean, where China is increasingly making its inroads.

Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, the executive director of Center for Policy Alternatives, another independent think tank, dismissed the notion that Gotabaya was someone with an overly Chinese leaning. He thought that Gotabhaya would function true to his comments made at his inauguration, “We want to remain neutral in our foreign relations and stay out of any conflicts amongst the world powers".

"He is more of a technocrat, not a politician therefore he would not adopt a stance of over reliance on China, he would want to improve his relations with India,” Saravanamuttu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Three killed as Iran unrest shows no signs of subsiding

Tehran, Nov 19 AFP Three security personnel have been killed by rioters in Iran, the latest deaths in protests that showed no sign of subsiding on Tuesday despite a wave of arrests and an internet shutdown. The deaths take to at least five ...

Malaysian men caned for gay sex under Islamic law

Four Malaysian men have been caned for having gay sex in violation of Islamic laws, with activists Tuesday condemning vicious punishments they said highlighted a crackdown on the LGBT community. Rights group say there is a worsening climat...

Good content will always click with viewers: Purab Kohli

Web audiences are spoilt for choice, given the variety of films and series available on over-the-top platforms, but the ones driven by content usually always receive favourable response, actor Purab Kohli said. Kohli, who was in town to pr...

UPPCL employees boycott work for second day to protest PF-DHFL scam

Employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL continued their 48-hour strike for the second day on Tuesday against the alleged provident fund-DHFL scam. About 45,000 power employees staged peaceful demonstrations all over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019