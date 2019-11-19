NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were "inconsistent with international law," a stance that may make Israeli-Palestinian peace even more elusive.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told the police to handle it humanely. The U.S.

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trump's declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election interference probe. OKLAHOMA-SHOOTING/

Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves three dead in Oklahoma Three people died in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said, the third fatal shooting at the retailer in five months and the latest in a string of gun violence across the United States.

Trump's 'Section 232' autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say The clock has run out on President Donald Trump's authority to impose "Section 232" tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal experts say.

Japan's lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools. ENTERTAINMENT

Television series "The Crown" might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message. SPORTS

Andy Murray is a welcome addition to Britain's Davis Cup team but there is no guarantee the former world number one will play in the singles, team captain Leon Smith has said. OLYMPICS-2020/

Olympics: Tokyo finishes building stadium for 2020 Construction work has been completed at Tokyo's National Stadium, set to be the centrepiece of next year's Olympic Games, the site's owners said on Tuesday.

Return of short-selling bans: market protection or 'war against truth'? Worried about the impact of a global slowdown and social unrest, more governments are turning to a largely discredited strategy of restricting investors from betting that asset prices will fall. The use of such policies, including bans on short-selling, peaked during the financial crisis but had fallen out of favor in recent years. Hedge funds and other short-sellers fear they are now making a comeback, pointing to recent actions by Turkey as well as Germany, France and South Korea. Carson Block, a prominent U.S.-based short seller, said the new restrictions were part of a "global war against truth."

OxyContin-maker Purdue seeks to pay legal fees of litigation allies OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP will ask a judge for authority to pay the bankruptcy-related legal costs for states and local governments that have accepted its proposed $10 billion settlement to resolve thousands of opioid-related lawsuits. Opposing the request are state and local governments that oppose the settlement, as well as other individuals and classes of people who have sued the company over its opioid painkiller. The judge could rule on Tuesday.

French power grid operator RTE presents medium-term supply outlook French electricity network systems operator RTE presents the winter 2019/2020 and medium-term outlook on security of electricity supply. Report will be on the backdrop of a delay in the start up of EDF's Flamanville 3 reactor, while France plans to shutdown the two Fessenheim nuclear reactors next year and all remaining coal-fired plants by 2022.

Turkey's rival airlines chart different paths through recession Turkey's recession hit its air carriers but while flagship Turkish Airlines is also footing the bill of an expensive new airport its main rival, Pegasus, has leaned on international flights to see it through difficult times.

Saudi king makes annual address to Shura Council advisory body Saudi Arabia's king makes an annual address to the Shura Council advisory body about domestic and international policies.

Russia hosts Russia Calling annual economic forum VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, hosts its annual Russia Calling economic forum, attended by the country's top businessmen and President Vladimir Putin.

In the Bolivian city of El Alto on Sunday, perched on a barren steppe above the capital La Paz, hundreds of members of the Aymara indigenous group loyal to ousted president Evo Morales pledged to blockade the region's most important gas plant, even if it costs them their lives. 19 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

