BJP MP seeks dissolving of monitoring committee on sealing

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday urged the government to dissolve the monitoring committee set up for sealing unauthorised constructions in the national capital. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said that thousands of properties had been sealed in the national capital which was unfair and arbitrary.

"I urge the government to dissolve the monitoring committee of Delhi" and bring a committee which works fairly, he said while raising the issue under Rule 377. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader A M Aarif asked the government not to divest its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as the move will have huge repercussions on employees.

"Privatisation will result in loss of employment.... Government should desist from privatising BPCL," he said.

