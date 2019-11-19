International Development News
JD(U) will support Saryu Roy: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said the party will support former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) in the assembly elections. Singh, who said JD(U) is contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections on its own "with all its might", has withdrawn its prospective candidate from the Jamshedpur (East) to support Roy.

When asked whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will campaign for Roy, he said "if Roy requests." A close associate of Kumar, Singh is Leader of JD(U) Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha. Roy on Monday said his closeness with Bihar cm could be one of the reasons for BJP denying him the ticket..

