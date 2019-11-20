PM must intervene, govt should give full disclosure about electoral bonds in Parliament: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and urged the government to disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament.

"What we are talking about today leads straight to the PM's Office. The BJP government is running 90 per cent of the business in this country with a few industrialists," senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged.

