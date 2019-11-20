REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university on Wednesday tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but fireman prevented further escape bids by blocking a metal manhole into the system.

USA-AFGHANISTAN Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash: U.S. military

KABUL (Reuters) - Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT 'Couldn't believe what I was hearing': White House aides testify in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on Tuesday they were concerned by President Donald Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival, with one White House official calling it a “shock.” USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-HEALTHCARE

Healthcare tangles in Democratic White House race could carry risk in 2020, polls show NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trio of polls released ahead of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate showed a majority of Americans support Medicare for All, but offered conflicting signals about whether the proposed healthcare overhaul could hurt the party in the November 2020 general election.

BUSINESS ALIBABA-HONGKONG-PRICING

Alibaba raises up to $12.9 billion in landmark Hong Kong listing HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group raised up to $12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

USA-TRADE-CHINA Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A “phase one” trade deal between the United States and China was supposed to be a limited agreement that would allow leaders from both countries to claim an easy victory while soothing financial markets. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTIONS-MTV MTV launches 2020 '+1thevote' campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

(Reuters) - In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a “Rock the Vote” campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. TELEVISION-THE-CROWN

'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian LONDON (Reuters) - Television series “The Crown” might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message.

SPORTS HONGKONG-PROTESTS-GOLF-OPENCHAMP

Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence: organizers HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-MURRAY Davis Cup format needed a revamp, says Murray

(Reuters) - The 119-year-old Davis Cup was in need of a revamp as the old format did not allow the top players to compete over the course of a year, Britain’s Jamie Murray has said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHELTER (PIX)

INSIGHT: Open homes, free rides: The people offering shelter and transport to Hong Kong's protesters Away from the front lines, everyday Hong Kongers are doing their bit to support the pro-democracy movement: opening their tiny apartments to protesters cast from broken homes or offering free rides when violence shuts the city's transport system.

20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-BIEGUN/

Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of state Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing from 10:15 a.m. on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of State. Biegun, the current special representative for North Korea, testifies.

20 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-LGBT/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

With more 20 killed in 2019, U.S. marks transgender day of remembrance November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and at least 20 transgender people, nearly all of them women of color, have been homicide victims in 2019.

20 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Democratic presidential candidates debate The Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta.

20 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT BISSAU-ELECTION/

Guinea-Bissau hopes election will provide exit from crisis In Guinea-Bissau, an alleged coup plot, protests and the appointment of rival governments have proved a chaotic run-up to a Nov. 24 presidential election that citizens and foreign backers hope will resolve its long-running political crisis.

21 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR

UK opposition Labour Party to publish election manifesto Britain's opposition Labour Party will publish its full set of policy proposals ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

21 Nov USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT-REFUGEES

Lawsuit challenges Trump’s order to require state and locality consent for refugees I expect a lawsuit will be filed Tuesday that challenges Trump’s executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to refugee resettlement.

21 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR (PIX) (TV)

UK Labour Party to publish election manifesto Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn to launch Labour’s manifesto for "real change".

21 Nov VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan opposition students march to defense ministry to put pressure on Maduro Venezuelan students hold a march to the defense ministry as part of a broad effort by opposition leader Juan Guaido to boost pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, who has hung on to power despite a brutal economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions.

21 Nov BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND (TV)

Extradition hearing against man charged over UK truck deal An Irish court will begin to hear extradition proceedings against a second Northern Irish man, Eamonn Harrison, 22, charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London last month due to be discussed in Irish court.

21 Nov USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS (PIX) (TV)

Candidates court black voters on return to trail after presidential debate Democratic presidential candidates fan out after their debate in Atlanta, with front-runners Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg set to speak to African-Americans in Georgia as they try to challenge Joe Biden's strong support among black voters. Biden travels to South Carolina.

21 Nov IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items.The International Atomic Energy Agency's acting chief Cornel Feruta is due to hold a news conference at 1330 GMT.

21 Nov USA-TRADE/EU (GRAPHIC)

EU trade ministers meet, focused on U.S. trade ties and the crisis at the WTO EU trade ministers meet in Brussels, with U.S. trade relations and the crisis at the World Trade Organization high on the agenda

21 Nov FRANCE-MACRON/

France's Macron on visit to the Somme region Emmanuel Macron heads to his hometown of Amiens (Thurs) and the nearby Whirlpool factory where the president tried during his election campaign to convince workers angered about the plant’s planned relocation to Poland that it was far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her protectionist policies that posed a greater danger to their futures than him. Two-years on, the plant is still struggling financially.

21 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV) Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards

Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The live show and ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 26, 2020 20 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura. 21 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard is interviewed on CNBC Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is interviewed on CNBC.

20 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT SWISS-SNB/MAECHLER

Swiss National Bank policymaker Maechler address panel on monetary policy and its consequences 20 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

HANKOOKTIRETECH-CEO/PRISON S.Korean court to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for CEO of Hankook Tire

South Korean court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for Cho Hyun-bum, chief executive of Hankook Tire, South Korea's top tyre maker on charges of bribery and breach of trust. 21 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

GAS-ELECTRICITY/ International Gas and Power summit

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Senegal's minister for Petroleum and Energy Mouhamadou Makhtar Cisse, Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Algeria's Sonatrach and Philippe Sauquet, President, Gas, Renewables & Power at French energy major Total 21 Nov

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ Russia hosts Russia Calling annual economic forum

VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, hosts its annual Russia Calling economic forum, attended by the country's top businessmen and President Vladimir Putin. 21 Nov

RELIGION POPE-THAILAND/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis celebrates a mass and meets the Thai King and PM On the first day of his two-day visit to Thailand, Pope Francis meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Supreme Buddhist Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX, visits St. Louis Hospital and celebrates a mass.

21 Nov CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-SHOOTING/ New story on nature of mass shootings in America

Reuters will move a story about the characteristics of mass shootings in America. 21 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens

21 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)