International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What are Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats promising in election?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:30 IST
FACTBOX-What are Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats promising in election?

Britain's pro-European Union Liberal Democrats launched their manifesto on Wednesday, setting out the policies they would put into place if they are elected to government on Dec. 12. The party is in third place in opinion polls and expected to fall a long way short of forming their own majority government. But if there is no clear winner they may have a key role in deciding what policies a minority government can implement.

Their central policy was emblazoned across the front of the manifesto's yellow and orange patterned cover: "Stop Brexit, build a brighter future" BREXIT

The party wants to stop Brexit and has said if it is elected with a majority it will revoke Article 50. If it is not, it will fight for a second referendum with an option to stay in the EU. It says stopping Brexit will generate a "remain bonus" of 50 billion pounds over the next five years because the economy will grow faster than it would have done outside the EU. It plans to use that money to invest in public services and tackling inequality.

ECONOMY - Invest 130 billion pounds in infrastructure over the next five years, including public transport upgrades, broadband, housing, schools and hospitals.

- Ensure overall national debt continues to decline as a share of national income - Protect the independence of the Bank of England and keep the inflation target of 2%

TAX - Increase corporation tax to 20%

- Simplify business taxation - Replace business rates system

- Implement reforms to stop multinationals shifting profits BUSINESS

- Allow the public to share in the profits made by tech companies in the use of their data - Extend the scope of the existing public interest test when considering approving foreign takeovers.

EDUCATION - Free childcare for children of working parents from age 9 months, and free childcare for every child aged 2-4

- 20,000 more teachers - A 4.6 billion-pound cash injection for schools next year and 10 billion pounds a year more for schools by 2024/25

ENVIRONMENT - Invest in renewable power so at least 80% of UK electricity is generated from renewables by 2030

- Ban fracking - Ban non-recyclable single-use plastics

- Moratorium on the development of net new UK runways HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE

- increase income tax by 1% to raise an extra 7 billion pounds a year to spend on health and social care - Introduce a levy on tobacco companies

- Minimum unit pricing for alcohol - A levy on gambling companies

- Decriminalise abortion across the UK while retaining the existing 24-week limit and legislate for access to abortion facilities within Northern Ireland

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In the Wind at Princess Dianas funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a frie...

Bale's latest act of rebellion poses new problem for Zidane

Madrid, Nov 20 AFP Zinedine Zidane faces another crossroads in his handling of Gareth Bale, who appeared to mock Real Madrid after Wales 2-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday. After sealing qualification for Euro 2020 with a wild win in Cardi...

Euro 2020 format blasted a 'scandal' as UEFA deals with draw headache

Paris, Nov 20 AFP The format for UEFAs continent-wide Euro 2020 has been labelled a scandal by Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne as European footballs governing body faces a headache to ensure all host nations who qualify get to play at home. Fo...

Victim's lawyer should not be ordinarily allowed to examine witness in criminal trial, says SC

A victims lawyer should not be ordinarily allowed to examine or cross-examine a witness during criminal trial, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while observing that permitting this might weaken the prosecution case. The top court said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019