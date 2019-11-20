International Development News
Development News Edition

'You're doing great work': 3 takeaways from Sondland impeachment testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:48 IST
'You're doing great work': 3 takeaways from Sondland impeachment testimony
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine issues on the president's orders.

Here are three takeaways from the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union: ACTING ON TRUMP'S ORDERS

Unlike other witnesses who have testified in the televised impeachment hearings, Sondland communicated directly with Trump as he pressured Ukraine to undertake investigations that could boost the president's re-election prospects next year. Sondland said Trump did not tell him specifically what he wanted Kyiv to investigate but directed him to work with Giuliani, who did not have an official role with the U.S. government.

Giuliani's instructions "reflected President Trump's desires and requirements," he said. That undercuts a central argument of Trump's Republican defenders: that many of the witnesses at the inquiry were relaying second- or third-hand information and did not have direct knowledge of Trump's intentions.

Sondland said Giuliani pressed Ukraine to investigate Burisma, a natural gas company on which Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has served as a director. Giuliani also wanted Ukraine to investigate a discredited conspiracy theory that Kyiv, not Moscow, interfered in the 2016 presidential election. QUID PRO QUO

Sondland said Trump's administration refused to arrange a telephone call and set up a coveted Oval Office meeting between the president and Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy unless the Ukrainian leader publicly promised to undertake investigations that could help Trump politically. That contradicts Trump's main defense - that there was no explicit exchange of favors between the two countries.

"Was there a quid pro quo? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Sondland said. In using that phrase, Sondland went further than his early testimony in which he was more circumspect on whether the meeting and phone call were conditioned on Ukraine carrying out the investigations that Trump sought.

Sondland says he gradually came to realize that the White House was also withholding $391 million in security aid in order to pressure Kyiv. He says he told a Zelenskiy aide in early September that Ukraine likely would probably not get the money until it took "some kind of action on the public statement that we had been discussing for many weeks." NOTA ROGUE OPERATION

Other witnesses have said Sondland was part of a rogue operation designed to circumvent regular diplomatic channels. But Sondland said he told senior administration officials at the National Security Council and the State Department what he was doing.

"Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret," he said. In particular, Sondland highlighted his correspondence with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the top U.S. diplomat, showing that the two communicated about his effort to get Ukraine to undertake the investigations sought by Trump.

Pompeo appeared to approve of his efforts. "You're doing great work; keep banging away," Pompeo told Sondland in early September, according to email correspondence cited Sondland's testimony.

That could pose complications for Pompeo, a Trump loyalist who is reported to be considering a run for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Kansas. Sondland's testimony could help Pompeo's potential political rivals make the case that the secretary of state was more concerned with catering to Trump's whims than ensuring the integrity of U.S. foreign policy. Pompeo has been widely criticized for failing to defend U.S. diplomats who were targeted by Trump and his allies.

However, Kansas is a heavily Republican state, and there are few indications that the impeachment has eroded Trump's support among conservative-leaning voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse

South African Airways SAA has nearly no cash left and may miss salary payments this month, a board member said on Wednesday, as a crippling six-day strike has pushed the state-owned airline to the brink of financial collapse.The standoff be...

RPT-Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues

Spain is on track for a record year of tourist arrivals, the seventh straight year of new highs, with U.S. and Asian visitors countering the disruption of Brexit and collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook, the industry minister said on Wedne...

FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. Quotations from U.S. Ambassador to the European ...

Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it completely rejected Washingtons statement on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, state news agency SPA reported.U.S. President Donald Trumps administration on Monday abandoned the position held by the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019