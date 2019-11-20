Democratic presidential candidate Messam drops out of 2020 race
U.S. Democratic Party presidential candidate Wayne Messam on Wednesday signaled that he was ending his 2020 bid for the White House. "I am suspending my 2020 presidential campaign," Messam said in a Twitter post.
Messam, 45, defeated a 16-year incumbent in 2015 to become the first black mayor of the Miami suburb of Miramar. He was re-elected in March. The son of Jamaican immigrants, Messam played on Florida State University's 1993 national championship football team and then started a construction business with his wife.
As a candidate, he had pledged to focus on reducing gun violence, mitigating climate change and reducing student loan debt and the cost of healthcare. Messam has done little campaigning, however, and raised just $5 during the third quarter.
