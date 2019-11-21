International Development News
Development News Edition

Shah kicks off Jharkhand poll campaign, promises development

  • PTI
  • |
  • Latehar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:06 IST
Shah kicks off Jharkhand poll campaign, promises development

BJP president Amit Shah kicked off his party's campaign for the Jharkhand assembly polls on Thursday with the promise of catapulting the state to the top position in terms of development. He lauded the Raghubar Das government for "freeing" the state of the Naxal menace in the last five years.

"Atal ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) created Jharkhand and Narendra Modi will embellish and spruce it up," he told an election rally in Manika. "People kept dying, youth sacrificed their lives, but the dream of statehood remained unfulfilled under Congress rule," he said.

Shah thanked the Jharkhand unit of the party for giving him the opportunity to launch the poll campaign from Latehar district, the land of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to the business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speak...

Huawei Customers Win Digital Transformation Award and Six Finalist Awards at SCEWC 2019

At the ninth Smart City Expo World Congress SCEWC, two of Huaweis&#160;key&#160;customers&#160;won prestigious digital transformation awards&#160;the government&#160;of Yingtan&#160;in&#160;Jiangxi&#160;Province of China,&#160;won the&#160...

Rajapaksa: The charismatic leader both loved and hated for role in ending bloody civil war in Lanka

Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a lawyer-turned-politician, is hailed by the Sinhala Buddhist majority for ruthlessly vanquishing Tamil insurgency, but is also criticised by the international community for his human rights ...

Difficult to provide reservation in lateral recruitment: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said it is difficult and not viable to provide reservation in lateral entry of professionals in the government sector. Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office PMO Jitendra Singh said lateral entry of professi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019