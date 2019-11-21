Maha: Key meeting between Cong, NCP meeting under way

A key meeting of top Congress and NCP leaders is under way here to discuss contours of the alliance with Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik are deliberating on key issues like the Common Minimum Programme to forge an alliance for government formation in the state.

