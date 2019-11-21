International Development News
PM congratulates Agatha Sangma on her wedding

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated former union minister and Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma on her wedding. He said former Lok Sabha speaker, late P A Sangma, would have been delighted at the marriage of his daughter.

"Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newly-weds. Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma, would have been delighted," Modi tweeted in response to a post by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conard Sangma. Conard and Agatha siblings.

Agatha (National People's Party) represents Tura in Meghalaya in Lok Sabha. Her husband Patrick Rongma Marak works at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong.

