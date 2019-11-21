AU Commission Chairperson expected to brief President on aspects

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Tshwane on Thursday, 21 November 2019.

President Ramaphosa was elected at the 32nd African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government to Chair the AU in 2020 where he will succeed President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The African Union Commission Chairperson is expected to brief the President on both substantive and procedural aspects relating to South Africa's chairship tenure of the AU in 2020.

President Ramaphosa will serve a one-year term and assume the chair at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union in February 2020.

South Africa previously assumed the chair in July 2002 when the First Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly was held in Durban, following the disbandment of the Organisation of African Unity.

South Africa's chairship 17 years ago coincided with the inauguration of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the establishment of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), as well as the adoption of the Declaration on the Common African Defence and Security Policy.

As Chairperson of the African Union, President Ramaphosa will be guided by the AU Constitutive Acts and the Rules of Procedure in attending to developmental milestones and challenges on the continent.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)