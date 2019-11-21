International Development News
Cong demands JPC probe into electoral bonds, says it's a 'threat to democracy'

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Thursday sought an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee into these "opaque" donations.

The party also sought an early decision on the issue by the Supreme Court on the legality of these bonds.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the party will continue to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as it considers it to be a "threat to democracy".

