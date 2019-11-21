Israel's attorney general to announce decision on Netanyahu indictment

Israel's attorney general said he would announce later on Thursday his decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will disclose his decision at a news conference at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), a Justice Ministry statement said.

