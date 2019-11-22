Congress protests over electoral bonds at Parliament premises

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the Centre over electoral bonds, alleging that the government is a "factory of lies" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence over the issue. Several senior Congress leaders, including leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, protested against the government inside Parliament House premises.

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flash point following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them, but were overruled by the Modi government. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, cited a media report that claimed that the government made SBI accept expired electoral bonds sold in illegal window, and alleged that the government was a "factory of lies".

