International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanjay Nirupam warns Cong against joining hands with Shiv Sena, expresses doubts over govt stability

While Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seem to be close to the final stage before government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed doubts over the stability of the alliance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:37 IST
Sanjay Nirupam warns Cong against joining hands with Shiv Sena, expresses doubts over govt stability
Congress leader Sanjay Raut (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

While Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seem to be close to the final stage before government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed doubts over the stability of the alliance. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam warned his own party leaders against forming the government with the support of Shiv Sena.

"Our leaders saying that we are taking the risk of joining hands with the Shiv Sena to stop the BJP. But how long will the government of three parties work?" Nirupam's Hindi tweet read. The Congress leader said that if the tri-party alliance gets collapsed before five years then "either BJP will form a government with someone or elections will be held. Thus in both cases, BJP will benefit and the Congress will be harmed."

On Thursday Nirupam had stoked a note of caution for his party saying that partnering at the third position in a Shiv Sena-led government is like 'burying' Congress in the state. Smaller allies of NCP-Congress will hold meetings with the leaders of the alliance on Friday to work out final modalities and their role in the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) government in the state.

The meeting which will take place at 12 pm, comes hours ahead of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena meeting scheduled at 4 pm today. Apart from these three major parties, smaller allies of Congress and NCP like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Samajwadi Party etc will also be a part of the alliance. They will most likely be part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the expected name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.

According to the leaders of Congress and NCP, a Common Minimum Programme to run the alliance government has been worked out after a series of meetings and several rounds of discussions. They also told that power-distribution among the allies would soon be finalised in a couple of meetings. Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The Shiv Sena is now in talks with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...

UPDATE 2-China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.

China wants to work out an initial trade pact with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, President Xi Jinping said on Friday but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. Economists warn that a prolonged dispute betwe...

Day-night Test: Bangladesh win toss against India, elect to bat first

In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. India didnt change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem in...

Next Maha CM will be Sena's, NCP hasn't sought post: Manikrao

The next Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has not demanded the top post during state-level meetings on government formation, Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said on Friday. Sources suggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019