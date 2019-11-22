International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP-Cong, allies support idea of forming govt with Sena: Patil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:34 IST
NCP-Cong, allies support idea of forming govt with Sena: Patil

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Friday said the smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state. "Our pre-poll allies have supported the idea of forming a government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power," Patil, who was accompanied by senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, told reporters after the meeting here.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are currently working out modalities for formation of a government in the state, which has been under President's rule since November 12. Congress and NCP's pre-poll allies include Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party and Swabhimani Paksha.

The state was plunged into a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fosun's Protechting 4.0 Reached a Record of 400 Applications from 53 Countries

Protechting, Fosun and Fidelidades innovation program, in partnership with Luz Learning Health Hospital and the German private bank Hauck Aufhuser, have selected the 12 finalist startups, which will be part of the acceleration phase of the...

Avaada Energy receives USD 15 mn funding from Proparco

Solar projects developer Avaada Energy on Friday said it has secured USD 15 million around Rs 107.55 crore funding from French development finance institution Proparco. In April, Avaada received a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore fro...

Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force ITBP here next week and review its operational preparedness along the LAC with China and in other internal security duties, officials said on F...

Facebook iD8 Nairobi held to showcase talent of developers and startups

Today, Facebook www.facebook.com brought together over 400 developers, startups and businesses from across Sub-Saharan Africa in a first of its kind conference dubbed Facebook iD8 Nairobi. As part of its effort to create opportunities for i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019